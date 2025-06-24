Athletics
Ostrava Golden Spike LIVE: Neeraj Chopra goes up against Anderson Peters – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
2025 Ostrava Golden Spike LIVE: The reigning men's javelin throw world champion, Neeraj Chopra is all set to compete at the 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike – a World Athletics Gold level meet – on Tuesday.
Having won the Paris Diamond League just last week, Chopra would hope to continue his good run of form as he goes up against the likes of Grenada's Anderson Peters, Germany's Thomas Rohler, Finland's Toni Keranen among others.
Can Chopra register his second consecutive win?
- 24 Jun 2025 6:01 PM GMT
A second consecutive win for Neeraj Chopra
A second consecutive win for Neeraj Chopra this after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2025 Paris Diamond League last week
- 24 Jun 2025 6:00 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra WINSSS!
There's the inevitable. Neeraj Chopra wins men's javelin throw at the Ostrava Golden Spike.
It was never in doubt once he took the lead after the third round of throws. Neeraj records 85.29m to finish ahead of Douw Smit (84.12m) and Anderson Peters (83.63m).
- 24 Jun 2025 5:45 PM GMT
81.01m with the fifth throw for Neeraj
Neeraj Chopra records 81.01m with his fifth throw. The Indian, however, continues to lead with just a solitary round left.
- 24 Jun 2025 5:38 PM GMT
Neeraj maintains consistency
Not an improvement with his fourth attempt but Neeraj Chopra maintains his consistency. 82.17m with the fourth attempt and the Indian continues to be in the lead.
- 24 Jun 2025 5:33 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra with Jan Zelenzy
Some valuable advice to Neeraj Chopra from Jan Zelezny. The Indian is listening intently
- 24 Jun 2025 5:26 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra takes the LEAD!
Neeraj Chopra is back to what he does the best. Nonchalantly hurls the javelin to a distance of 85.29m.
The reigning world champion goes to the top of the standings after three rounds, ahead of Smit (84.12m) and Peters (83.63m).
- 24 Jun 2025 5:24 PM GMT
First glimpse of Neeraj Chopra
First glimpse of Neeraj Chopra on the official broadcast. He is locked in!