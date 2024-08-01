Olympics 2024: Indian athletics off to disappointing start

The Indian athletes began their campaign at the Olympic games in Paris with the 20km Race Walk on Thursday morning.

The men’s category had three Indians in the form of Akshdeep Singh, Paramjeet Singh and Vikash Singh.

Akshdeep Singh, a National Record holder, surprising and for reasons unknown, withdrew at the 6km mark.

Meanwhile, Vikash Singh finished the race in 30th spot with a time of 1:22:36, a good 3:41s behind the race winner Pintado Brian Daniel from Ecuador.

As for Paramjeet Singh, he finished 37th with a timing of 1:23:48.

Incidentally, Daniel won gold while clocking 1:18:55. Brazil’s Bonfirm Caio and Martin Alvaro of Spain picked up silver and bronze respectively while finishing 14s and 16s behind Daniel.

Akshdeep Singh India's national record holder in 20km race walk knocked off at 6km in Men's 20km Race Walk at #ParisOlympics2024 #athletics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/dGBqtTzGhM — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2024

Priyanka Goswami disappoints



In the women’s 20km Race Walk event, Priyanka Goswami, a national record holder, was India’s sole participant.

Unfortunately, Goswami finished 41st from a field of 44 with a timing of 1:39:55.

Priyanka finishes 4⃣1⃣st!



A disappointing race for the national record holder as she was not able to match or better her Tokyo Olympics performance.



She finishes with a timing of 1:39:55. 🇮🇳#Athletics #Paris2024 #Olympics https://t.co/7biYkrxBrp pic.twitter.com/hFQKEZwEZT — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2024

Goswami never got going from the outset and was paced in 41 from the start to finish.



Also, her finish time today was way off her best with her national record standing at 1:28:45.

China’s Jiayu Yang won gold clocking 1:25:54. Spain’s Maria Perez and Jemima Montag picked up silver and bronze with a timing of 1:26:19 and 1:26:25.