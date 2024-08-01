Bg

Athletics

Olympics 2024: Indian athletics off to disappointing start

The Indian men and women failed to get going in the 20km race walk on Thursday.

Priyanka Goswami at the Olympic village in Tokyo
Priyanka Goswami was unable to get going and finished 41st. (Source: Priyanka Goswami Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Aug 2024 12:31 PM GMT

The Indian athletes began their campaign at the Olympic games in Paris with the 20km Race Walk on Thursday morning.

The men’s category had three Indians in the form of Akshdeep Singh, Paramjeet Singh and Vikash Singh.

Akshdeep Singh, a National Record holder, surprising and for reasons unknown, withdrew at the 6km mark.

Meanwhile, Vikash Singh finished the race in 30th spot with a time of 1:22:36, a good 3:41s behind the race winner Pintado Brian Daniel from Ecuador.

As for Paramjeet Singh, he finished 37th with a timing of 1:23:48.

Incidentally, Daniel won gold while clocking 1:18:55. Brazil’s Bonfirm Caio and Martin Alvaro of Spain picked up silver and bronze respectively while finishing 14s and 16s behind Daniel.

Priyanka Goswami disappoints

In the women’s 20km Race Walk event, Priyanka Goswami, a national record holder, was India’s sole participant.

Unfortunately, Goswami finished 41st from a field of 44 with a timing of 1:39:55.

Goswami never got going from the outset and was paced in 41 from the start to finish.

Also, her finish time today was way off her best with her national record standing at 1:28:45.

China’s Jiayu Yang won gold clocking 1:25:54. Spain’s Maria Perez and Jemima Montag picked up silver and bronze with a timing of 1:26:19 and 1:26:25.

