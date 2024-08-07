Athletics
Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Indian racewalking mixed team in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from action-packed Indian athletics session on August 7.
Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Day-12 of Paris Olympics is offering a action packed athletics session for Indian fans as the qualification round of 100m hurdles, women's javelin throw and men's triple jump to take place on Wednesday.
On the other hand, the finals of marathon race walking mixed relay and men's 3000m steeplechase are also scheduled on August 7. Avinash Sable will be in hunt for a medal at men's steeplechase final at 1:15 AM.
Catch all the Live updates here:
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2024 7:52 AM GMT
After third leg: India is currently on 24th position
Suraj Panwar finished the third leg of 10 Km at 24st position, clocking a timing of 42:03 minutes.
Priyanka Goswami up next for final leg
- 7 Aug 2024 7:21 AM GMT
After second leg: India is currently on 20th position
Priyanka Goswami finished the second leg of 10 Km at 21st position, clocking a timing of 46:28 minutes.
Suraj Panwar Next
- 7 Aug 2024 6:17 AM GMT
After first leg: India is currently on 15th position
Suraj Panwar finished the first leg of 11.4 Km at 15th position, clocking a timing of 44:49 minutes.
Priyanka Goswami Next
- 7 Aug 2024 5:30 AM GMT
Format of racewalking marathon mixed relay
World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee introduced this event in April 2023.
This race lasts for a distance of 42.195km which involves two athletes, one man and one woman.
Each athlete has to complete two legs each, alternating in this order:
male 11.45km, female 10km, male 10km, female 10.745km.
- 7 Aug 2024 5:15 AM GMT
First Up: Marathon Race walking mixed relay final at 11:00 AM IST
Indian pairing of Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar will be in action at the event.