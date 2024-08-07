Bg

Athletics

Catch all the live updates from action-packed Indian athletics session on August 7.

Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Indian racewalking mixed team in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Indian racewalking mixed team in action at Paris Olympics.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Aug 2024 7:52 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Day-12 of Paris Olympics is offering a action packed athletics session for Indian fans as the qualification round of 100m hurdles, women's javelin throw and men's triple jump to take place on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the finals of marathon race walking mixed relay and men's 3000m steeplechase are also scheduled on August 7. Avinash Sable will be in hunt for a medal at men's steeplechase final at 1:15 AM.

Catch all the Live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-07 05:00:19
Paris OlympicsAthleticsAvinash SableAnnu RaniJyothi YarrajiLive Blog
