Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Indian racewalking mixed team in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Day-12 of Paris Olympics is offering a action packed athletics session for Indian fans as the qualification round of 100m hurdles, women's javelin throw and men's triple jump to take place on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the finals of marathon race walking mixed relay and men's 3000m steeplechase are also scheduled on August 7. Avinash Sable will be in hunt for a medal at men's steeplechase final at 1:15 AM.

Catch all the Live updates here: