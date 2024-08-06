Olympics 2024 Athletics: Avinash progresses to final, Kiran in repechage

Asian Games champion and national record holder Avinash Sable progressed to the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase at the Paris Olympics after finishing in fifth position in his heat on Monday.

Sable applied a good strategy in the race as he started the race as a leader of the pack to set the pace. Then, in the final few laps, he decided to save his energy and focus on the top 5 finish in the heat.

He successfully achieved his aim of finishing in the top 5 and confirming a place in the final of the Olympics for the first time. He is also India's first male 3000m steeplechase runner to qualify for the final.

He clocked a good timing of 3:15.43 in the heat despite not pushing much in the final 500 meters and finished in the fifth spot in heat 2.

Kiran Pahal in Repechage

Kiran Pahal, India's only quarter-miler to win a quota spot in the 400m race, started her journey at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

She ran in the heat-5 of 400m where she finished in the 7th position with the timing of 52.51s. This timing is no way near her personal best of 50.92s and hence she failed to qualify for the semifinals.

However, she will have another opportunity to book her spot in the semifinals as she will be competing in the repechage round on Tuesday.