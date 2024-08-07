Olympics 2024: Annu, Sarvesh exit; Yarraji to compete in repechage round

Indian athletes Annu Rani and Sarvesh Kushare failed to shine at the Paris Olympics and exited the Games in the qualification rounds, while Jyothi Yarraji's fortune hangs by a thread.



Annu Rani, the Asian Games gold medallist, failed to make the cut in the final of the women's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The qualifying mark for the women's javelin throw event was set at 62m and only the top three throwers were eligible to advance to the final from her group.

Slotted in Group A, Annu failed to achieve the mark as she could throw only 55.81, in her first attempt. This was a below-par show from the Indian athlete, given that Annu came up with her season-best effort of 60.68m in May this year, while she has a personal best of 63.82.

In the remaining two attempts, Annu's performance went further down as she threw 53.22m and 53.55m respectively.

She finished 15th in her group.

High jumper Sarvesh Kushare, meanwhile, could clear only 2.15m and got knocked out of the Olympics. The qualifying standard in the men's high jump was set at 2.29m. Sarvesh, who has a personal best of 2.27m and a season-best of 2.25m, failed to clear the height in his next his next three attempts.

In the women's 100m hurdle, Jyothi Yarraji clocked 13.16 seconds to finish seventh in Heat 4. Though she was nowhere close to her best of 12.78, which is also her season best, Jyothi will have another chance to reach the medal round.

Jyothi will compete in the repechage round on Thursday.

Later tonight, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will compete in the men's triple jump qualification round.

On the other hand, Avinash Sable will look for his best possible finish in the men's 3000m steeplechase final.