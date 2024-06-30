Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra set to miss Paris Diamond League

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to miss the Paris Diamond League, scheduled for July 7.



The reigning Olympic and World Championships gold medallist, Neeraj, opened the season at the Doha Diamond League in May, defending the DL title.

In his next two events, he topped the podium at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar and Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

The Paris Diamond League did not mention Neeraj in its announcement under the header: “Five Olympic champions, six world champions and twelve European champions in Charléty."

Neeraj is currently preparing for the Paris Olympics.

According to the announcement, the Diamond League in Paris will witness the likes of Faith Kipyegon, Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Malaika Mihambo (long jump), Valarie Allman (discus), and Wojciech Nowicki (hammer throw).

Earlier, Neeraj missed the Ostrava Diamond League due to discomfort in his adductor during training.

With the Paris Olympics less than a month away, Neeraj said he pulled out because he did not want "to take any risk during the Olympic year."

The 26-year-old is set to train in Saarbrucken, Germany until July 8. From there, he would move to Antalya, Turkey and train until the Olympics.