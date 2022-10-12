Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur banned for doping for three years by AIU

Olympian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been banned for three years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of World Athletics.

On Wednesday, AIU announced in a tweet that the 26-year-old athlete hailing from Punjab has been banned due to the presence or usage of a prohibited substance (Stanozolol) in her samples.

The AIU has banned Kamalpreet Kaur of India for 3 years for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), starting from 29 March 2022. DQ results from 7 March 2022.



In a report, AIU mentioned that the sample was obtained on 7th March 2022 in Patiala and it was sent for testing. The sample was found to have traces of Stanozolol in it.

Later after the examination of her supplements, it was found that she consumed two scoops of a protein supplement in February 2022 which had traces of Stanozolol.

On 27th September 2022, Kamalpreet Kaur admitted Anti-doping rule violations and accepted the consequences. Hence, she was given a one-year reduction in the ban for her early admission.

The ban starts on 29th March 2022 and no competition results from March 7 onwards will be valid.

Recently, Shivpal Singh was handed a four-year suspension for failing a dope test last year by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. He had tested positive for the banned substance Methandienone and will serve his ban till October 2025.