Kerala's Noah Tom clinches gold in 5th Indian Open 400m; Tamil Nadu's R Vithya Ramraj shines in women's event

Kerala's international Noah Nirmal Tom secured the gold medal with a remarkable time of 46.40 seconds at the 5th Indian Open 400m competition held today in Trivandrum.

Tom clocked a time of 46.40, leading the pack in an exhilarating race that witnessed the top three male runners dipping below the 47-second mark. Anas Yahiya clocked 46.48 seconds, closely followed by Ajmal V with a timing of 46.58 seconds.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's R Vithya Ramraj showcased her prowess in the women's event, clinching the gold with a season-best time of 52.25 seconds, adding another feather to her cap at the 5th Indian Open 400m competition.



The LNCPE athletics stadium in Kariyavattom witnessed the thrilling showdown of the country's leading quartermilers during the 5th Indian Open 400m competition 2024.

National record holder Mohammed Anas Yahia spearheaded a formidable field in the men’s section, alongside prominent athletes such as Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, V. Muhammed Ajmal, and Arokia Rajiv, all of whom participated in the event.

The women’s 400m witnessed the comeback of athletes like Priya Mohan and Rupal Chaudhary from injuries, with Poovamma Raju making her debut in the individual 400m race after a two-year hiatus. Aishwarya Mishra, Dandi Jyothika Sri, Jisna Mathew, Simrajeet Kaur, V.K. Vismaya, and R. Vithya Ramraj were among the other leading contenders who showcased their talent in the event.

Additionally, competitions were held in the under-20 and under-18 categories for both boys and girls.