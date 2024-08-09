Olympics 2024: Covid-19 positive Noah Lyles wheeled off after winning 200m bronze

Noah Lyles, who won the bronze medal in the men’s 200m final, has disclosed that he tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after competing in the event.

Lyles, who had won gold in the men’s 100m final a week earlier, was unable to replicate his performance in the 200m.

He was overtaken by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who set a new Olympic record for clocking 19.46 seconds, and his teammate Kenneth Bednarek, who claimed the silver with a time of 19.62 seconds.

Following the race, Lyles collapsed and was wheeled off the track in a wheelchair, which sparked speculation about his health.

At a subsequent media appearance, Lyles, wearing a mask and accompanied by US team medical staff, confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 before the 200m final.

Despite this, he chose not to withdraw from the event. USA Track and Field clarified that the decision to compete was entirely his own.

The 27-year-old Lyles later explained his situation, stating, “I do have Covid,” Lyles said. “I tested positive around 5am on Tuesday. I woke up feeling chills, aching, and a sore throat. Those were a lot of the symptoms I have had before getting Covid. I was like: ‘I need to test this one.’ It came back positive so we quickly quarantined in a hotel near the village and they got me on as much medication as they legally could to make sure my body was able to keep the momentum going,” he added.





USA Track and Field commented on the situation, emphasizing their commitment to athlete safety while respecting Lyles’ choice to compete, “After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight. We respect his decision and continue to monitor his condition closely.”



The Paris Olympics had no specific rules regarding COVID-19 and competition, so Lyles was permitted to participate. COVID-19 had already impacted several athletes at the Games, with over 40 cases reported.

This included Australian water polo players and swimmers from various nations, such as British swimmer Adam Peaty, who won silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke, and Australian swimmer Leni Pallister, who had to withdraw after testing positive.