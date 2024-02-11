Nirmala Sheoran set to challenge eight-year ban in court

Indian quarter-miler Nirmala Sheoran, who has been handed an eight-year ban by NADA's Disciplinary Panel, decided to challenge the decision in a court, reported NNIS.

"She unknowingly took a supplement manufactured by a private company, which contained a prohibited substance," the athlete's coach said.

Nirmala was banned after she returned positive for "Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) and Testosterone (T)" according to the NADA website, which mentioned only her first name -- Nirmala. The test was conducted last year.

The 28-year-old had made a comeback to competition in June last year during the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar after serving a four-year ban for a dope offence in 2018.

NADA's anti-doping disciplinary panel decided to ban Nirmala on December 27, but it revealed the details only on Thursday. Nirmala has been banned for eight years, starting from August 7, 2023.



Nirmala is India's top quartermiler at one time. She had won women's 400m gold in the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar.

But a doping offence in 2018 meant she was stripped of the gold medal as her results from August 2018 to November 2018 were struck off.

She was also part of India's 2016 Rio Olympics contingent. She competed in 400m and women's 4x400m relay races.

The eight-year ban means her career will be over by the time it ends. She will now wait for a favourable decision to revive her career.