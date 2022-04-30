90-year-old Bhagwani Deswal wins 3 gold medals at nationals, qualifies for World Masters C'ships

Dadi Bhagwani Deswal, a 90-year-old athlete has won three gold medals at the ongoing National Masters Athletics Championships being held in Chennai. The event hosts around 3500 athletes from 26 states competing across 13 different age groups. With this win, she has qualified to represent India at the World Masters Athletics Championships set to take place on June 29 in Finland.

Dadi Bhagwani Deswal had previously won three gold medals at the Delhi State Athletics Championship in 100m, shot put and javelin throw events. This led to her being eligible to compete in the National Championships by virtue of being a state-level medal winner. Incidentally, international para-athlete and Rajiv Gandhi Sports awardee Vikas Dagar is the grandson of Bhagwani Deswal.

India holds its very own National Masters Athletics Championships every year. There are multiple track and field events for people of all age groups to compete on behalf of their respective states with winners going on to represent India in foreign competitions as well.