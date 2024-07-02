Nine Indian track and field athletes book Paris Olympics berth via rankings

Nine more Indian track and field athletes confirmed their 2024 Paris Olympics berth as World Athletics published the final rankings list after the end of the qualification period on 30th June 2024.

Apart from the nine athletes qualifying in their respective events, steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary became the only Indian to qualify for two events after booking her berth in the women's 5000m.

Earlier at the 2023 World Championships, Parul had qualified in the 3000m steeplechase by breaching the Olympic qualification mark.

In the men's shot put, Asian Champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor booked his quota while Sarvesh Anil Kushare booked his berth in the men's high jump.

Praveen Chitravel and Abdualla Aboobacker booked their berth in the men's triple jump while Asian Games gold medalist Annu Rani booked her in the women's Javelin Throw.

Star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will be the first-ever Indian woman to feature in 100m hurdles at the Olympics while national record holder shot putter Abha Khatua booked her place in the women's shot put.

In men's javelin throw, DP Manu has qualified as the third Indian athlete after Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena booked their berths at the Asian Games last year. However, Manu's absence from the recently concluded Inter-State Athletics Championships due to alleged doping charges puts his position in question.

Similarly, in the men's long jump, Jeswin Aldrin is placed at 33rd position with just one place out of qualification but after Murali Sreeshankar pulling out, it is a huge possibility that Jeswin will book his berth for the Paris Olympics.

🚨#𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠!🚨🎟️💥



-Women's 5000 M - Parul Chaudhary

-Women's Shotput - Abha Khatua

-Women's 100 M H - Jyothi Yarraji

-W Javelin Throw - Annu Rani

-Men's High Jump - Sarvesh Anil Kushare

-Men's Triple Jump -… — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 2, 2024

Indian Track and Field Athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics:



Directly qualified: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (Men's Javelin Throw), Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m Steeplechase), Parul Chaudhary (Women's 3000m Steeplechase), Kiran Pahal (Women's 400m), 4x400m men's relay team, 4x400m women's relay team, Ram Baboo, Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Bisht (Men's 20km Racewalking), Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km Racewalking).

Via Ranking route: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's Shot put), Abha Khatua (Women's Shot Put), Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel (Men's Triple Jump), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Men's High Jump), Parul Chaudhary (Women's 5000m), Jyothi Yarraji (Women's 100m hurdles), Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw)

Tentative: Jeswin Aldrin (Men's Long Jump), DP Manu (Men's Javelin Throw).