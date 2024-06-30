New logo for Athletics Federation of India launched

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the honorable minister of Youth Affairs and Sports has launched a new logo of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) amid fanfare at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana where the National Inter-State Athletics Championships are taking place.

Minister Mandaviya after launching the new logo of AFI interacted with track and field athletes who are striving to achieve the coveted Olympic qualification marks in their respective disciplines to represent India at the Olympics.





Hon'ble Sports Minister@mansukhmandviya unveils new @afiindia logo in presence of AFI president @Adille1 in Panchkula today during National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship @Media_SAI@YASMinistry @Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/RJ4DspJfu9 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 29, 2024

Strong support for Paris Olympics preparation



In his address to the athletes, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the government's commitment to supporting their preparations for the Paris Olympics.

He remarked, “Under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, the government is working to strengthen sports infrastructure. The progress made in the field of sports in the last 10 years has been very encouraging,” he stated.

“I am confident that our athletes will perform their best in the Paris Olympics,” he added.



Additionally, the Union Sports Minister honored the champions of the National Interstate Athletics Championships by personally awarding them medals.

His gesture resonated with his comments on the government’s support for athletes and their commitment and hard work to achieve a medal for India in track and field at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The ceremony not only celebrated athletes’ accomplishments but also recognized their contribution to the nation’s sporting prowess.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Mandaviya visited the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala. During his visit, he engaged with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, javelin thrower Annu Rani, shot putter Abha Khatua, as well as other athletes and coaches at the National Centre of Excellence.

