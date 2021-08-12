Neeraj Chopra is now World Number 2

Following his stunning gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has climbed up to number 2 in the latest world rankings for men's javelin throw.



With a score of 1315 Neeraj Chopra is only behind Germany's Johannes Vetter, who has a score of 1396. The German had a forgettable outing in Tokyo, failing to make it into the final eight.





The 23-year-old from Haryana bagged the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt in the final.

Before the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra was ranked 16th in the world and his previous best world ranking was number 4.



On the other hand, star discus thrower from the country, Kamalpreet Kaur has also broken into the top 10 in world rankings for the first time in her career. The 25-year-old from Punjab is currently ranked number 10 in the world in women's discus throw.



