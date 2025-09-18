World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Final: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra live

India’s Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra is once again in the spotlight as he gears up for the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

The star athlete emphatically began his title defense, becoming the very first competitor to qualify for the final with just a single attempt.

Neeraj Chopra’s qualification: One throw, job done

Competing in Group A, Chopra opened with a massive 84.85m throw, comfortably crossing the automatic qualification mark of 84.5m.

His effortless qualification reflects a familiar trend—this is now the fifth consecutive global event where Neeraj has secured a final spot on his very first throw.

He had repeated the same feat at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, as well as the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

Shortly after Neeraj, Germany’s Julian Weber, the season leader, surpassed him with a throw of 87.21m. Poland’s Dawid Wegner also impressed with a personal best of 85.67m, sealing his place in the final.

India will have another representative in the final as Sachin Yadav delivered a steady qualification round.

With throws of 80.16m, 83.67m, and 82.63m, his best effort of 83.67m wasn’t enough for automatic qualification but secured him a place among the top 12. He finished 10th overall.

Meanwhile, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav could not make it past the qualifiers.

Javelin Final line-up: World-class field awaits

The men’s javelin final promises high drama with some of the best throwers in the world. The starting list features:

Anderson Peters (GRN) – PB 93.07m, SB 89.53m

Arshad Nadeem (PAK) – PB 92.97m, SB 86.40m

Julian Weber (GER) – PB/SB 91.51m

Neeraj Chopra (IND) – PB/SB 90.23m

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) – PB 90.88m, SB 84.11m

Keshorn Walcott (TTO) – PB 90.16m, SB 86.30m

Julius Yego (KEN) – PB 92.72m, SB 85.96m

Curtis Thompson (USA) – PB/SB 87.76m

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) – PB/SB 86.50m

Dawid Wegner (POL) – PB/SB 85.67m

Sachin Yadav (IND) – PB/SB 85.16m

Cameron McEntyre (AUS) – PB/SB 83.03m

The much-anticipated showdown will also feature a head-to-head between Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, a rivalry that has often grabbed headlines in recent years.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Javelin final – date and time

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra Live

Telecast: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar app/website