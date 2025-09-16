Neeraj Chopra v/s Arshad Nadeem: A clash of two Olympic champions set to captivate Tokyo at World Athletics C'ships

Following a lackluster campaign at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo so far, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will shoulder the responsibility to ensure that the nation doesn't return empty handed from the competition.

The two-time Olympic medalist will begin his campaign on Wednesday with the qualification round of the men's javelin throw event, followed by the finals on the next day.

Neeraj returns to Tokyo four years after his Olympic triumph. This time he will not be a novice but a seasoned, world-class javelin thrower.

When he last stepped into a stadium, he held no major titles and the stands were empty. Now, he boasts two Olympic medals, two World Championship medals, and a Diamond League Trophy.

Having won the title in 2023, Neeraj enters the field as the reigning champion. He'll face the heat to defend his title after securing runner-up positions in his last two major competitions.

One of those was the 2024 Paris Olympics final last year, where Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan registered his first win over Neeraj, and now the Indian seeks redemption in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: A look back at history

Neeraj and Arshad competed against each other for the first time in the 2016 South Asian Games, where Neeraj won the competition with a distance of 82.23m, leaving Arshad in third place with 78.23m.

Since then, the two athletes have participated in numerous major tournaments, including two Olympic Games and two World Championships, with Neeraj winning three of these competitions.

Their first major global meetup was at the Tokyo Olympics, where Neeraj won the title with 87.58m, and Arshad finished 5th with 84.62m.

This event sparked their rivalry, with Neeraj initially dominating but Arshad eventually surpassing him in Paris, as they pushed each other in every competition.

Latest Results: The last time Neeraj was on the field was at the 2025 Diamond League Final, where he threw 85.01m to secure second place. Arshad, meanwhile, clinched the Asian Championships title with an 86.40m throw in his last competition.

A statistical analysis of Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem:

Statistical Figure Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem Head-to-head Result 10 1 Personal Best/Season Best 90.23m/ 90.23m 92.97m/ 86.40m Number of 88m+ Competitions 18 3 Number of 90m+ competitions 1 2

This data highlights a trend that Neeraj Chopra has displayed remarkable consistency over the years, while Arshad Nadeem, though less consistent, delivers exceptional performances when he finds his form.

While it's challenging to predict a clear favorite between the two, one thing is certain: this will be a thrilling clash as Neeraj seeks to defend his title and looks to extend his streak of finishing in top-2.

Arshad, on the other hand, will hope to get his first world championship title.

However, based on the recent form, it is very much possible that neither of the two come out on top, as Julian Weber, the standout thrower of 2025 with two 90m+ throws this season, could outshine them to claim his first world title.

Men's Javelin Throw at 2025 World Athletics Championships

Format

There will be 37 athletes in the men's javelin throw qualification round. They will be divided into two different groups, from which a minimum of 12 athletes advance to the final.

The automatic qualifying mark for the final is 84.50m. All those athletes who cross this mark will compete in the final.

If 12 athletes don't breach this mark, the final few spots will be given to those throwers who finish in the top 12 of the qualifying round across both groups.

Schedule

17th September - 3:40 PM IST - Qualification Round Group A - Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Julian Weber

17th September - 5:15 PM IST - Qualification Round Group B - Yashvir Singh, Rohit Yadav, Arshad Nadeem

18th September - 3:53 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Final

Where to Watch?

The men's javelin throw competition will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, while Star Sports Select 2 will air the competition for the TV viewers.