Neeraj Chopra wins men's javelin throw at Ostrava Golden Spike

India's Neeraj Chopra clinched the men's javelin throw title at the 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike with a best attempt of 85.29m on Tuesday.

Competing in a nine-man field, which included the likes of two-time world champion Anderson Peters and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics medallist Thomas Rohler, Neeraj registered his second consecutive win.

Neeraj had bagged the men's javelin throw title at the 2025 Paris Diamond League just last week.

The reigning world champion did not have the best of starts in Ostrava, Czech Republic as he fouled his first attempt.

However, an 83.45m throw in the second round put him back on track and on the third spot in the standings behind Douw Smit (84.12m) and Anderson Peters (83.63m).

Even as Smit and Peters failed to improve on their first two attempts, Neeraj took the lead with his third throw with a distance of 85.29m.

There was no catching the Indian from that point as he maintained his consistency with throws of 82.17m and 81.01m with his next two attempts.

With his victory already sealed, Neeraj fouled his final attempt but walked away with the title in Ostrava – the same venue where his coach Jan Zelezny had registered nine wins in a two-decade period from 1986 to 2006.





The Ostrava Golden Spike marked Neeraj's fifth event of the 2025 season as he gears up to defend his World Athletics Championships title later in the year.

The 27-year-old Indian has been in good form so far, winning three out of the five events. He finished runner up in the other two competitions, one of which saw him register a national record 90.23m to become the first Indian to hit the 90m mark in javelin throw.