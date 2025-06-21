Neeraj Chopra surged past his runner-up slump, seizing Paris Diamond League title

Indian star Neeraj Chopra delighted his fans with a midnight masterpiece, clinching the Paris Diamond League title on a late Friday evening, ending his quest for the coveted Diamond League title after two years.

Neeraj claimed the men's javelin throw title in Paris with a stunning 88.16m throw on his first attempt, narrowly outshining Germany's Julian Weber (87.88m), reversing his losses from their last two international clashes.

This was Neeraj's first major win since the Paavo Nurmi Games last year and a first Diamond League win after having six consecutive second-place finishes since the Laussane Diamond League 2023.

Neeraj Chopra, who made his Diamond League debut at the Stade Charléty Stadium, Paris in 2017, returned to the venue after eight long years, claiming his fifth win on the Diamond League circuit, including the Diamond League Final in 2022.

HE'S BACK ON TOP! 🔥🇮🇳



Neeraj Chopra WINS the Paris Diamond League with a HUGE 88.16m throw on his very first attempt!



A Diamond League title after two years 🏆



The champ returns in style! 👑💪#NeerajChopra #ParisDL pic.twitter.com/2XqhP3MljO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 20, 2025

Nail the victory on the opening throw

Neeraj Chopra began his competition in Paris with a massive throw of 88.16m, which was his second-best performance of the year, finishing the first end at the top of the standings, followed by Julian Weber (87.88m).

He could not improve his mark in the next two attempts, but was still leading the competition at the halfway mark, thanks to his impressive throw on the first attempt.

Neeraj continued to struggle a bit in the following attempts and made three consecutive foul throws. However, it didn't hamper his chances, and he clinched the title despite not having one of his best days.

With this win, he earned eight diamond league points from the meet and is now in joint top position with Julian in the season's diamond league standings with 15 points.

What's Next:

Neeraj has a busy couple of weeks as he will be competing in two more meets in the next few weeks, starting with the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic on June 24th.

Later, he will return to India for the nation's first-ever Javelin-only International meet, scheduled to take place on July 5th in Bengaluru.