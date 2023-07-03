'I want to win World Championship Gold' - Neeraj Chopra

Coming back from an injury, Neeraj Chopra won Lausanne Diamond League with a throw of 87.66m battling tough weather conditions.

Talking about his effort, Neeraj said, "It feels good to win another tournament. Coming back from injury is difficult, but I am glad I could finish with a top-place finish."



This is the second Diamond League win for Neeraj Chopra in as many appearances.

"Overall, my fitness level was a bit low (in Lausanne). Because of the injury, there was a question mark on my mind also whether I am 100 percent fit or not, whether I have to push myself or not," said Neeraj on his return from injury.

When asked about difficult weather conditions at Lausanne, Neeraj said," My coach and I have constant conversations about weather conditions. This time he just suggested that I increase my speed and start running from behind."

The conditions were cold in Lausanne, which usually doesn't suit Asian Athletes. Commenting on the same, Neeraj said," Usually, it is easy to adapt as I am training in Europe. Like in Tokyo, it was easy for me as I am used to hot conditions, but when we play in Europe, the conditions are cold, and we have to keep ourselves warm."

Neeraj Chopra wins his second Diamond League title of the season with a throw of 87.66m at Lausanne. Incidentally Neeraj has now thrown more than the 87.58m (which won him gold at the Tokyo Olympics) in 7 of the 8 competitions he's competed in since the Tokyo Games. pic.twitter.com/xjI8rJLnjH — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) June 30, 2023

Focus on World Championships Gold



Revealing that he will be competing next in the upcoming World Championships at Budapest, Neeraj said," World Championships gold is something missing from my cabinet, and I will put all my effort this time. I want to be physically and mentally fit this time for it."

Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal in the 2022 World Championships finishing behind Anderson Peters of Grenada, and it remains the only gold medal missing from his otherwise illustrious cabinet.

Saving himself from injuries is the main goal for He said saving himself from injury will be his main goal this season as three major competitions -- World Championships in August, Diamond League Finals in September, and Asian Games in October -- are lined up.

The 25-year-Chopra, who had also won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5, had sustained a muscle strain while training, which he had announced on May 29.

"I have to go with 100 percent fitness in these events. If I am not physically fit, I will also be not mentally ready. Not only the physical aspect, but the mental aspect is also important," he said.

"There is a lot of time now to work on my fitness and be ready for the World Championships and other major events," he added further.

With World Championships, Diamond League finals, and Asian Games in sight, Neeraj Chopra has quite some podiums in sight, given his consistency at the top level.