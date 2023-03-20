Neeraj Chopra to train in Turkey from 1st April

The Indian Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has approved a two-month-long training program for 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra in Antalya, Turkey.

The 25-year-old javelin thrower will now head to the transcontinental country and train at the Gloria Sports Arena from 1st April 2023 to 31st May 2023.

Chopra's training regimen will be funded under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The funding will cover the airfare, boarding, lodging, medical insurance, and local transportation costs for Neeraj, his coach as well as his physiotherapist.

Financial assistance approved for Diksha Dagar, Rajawat, Muthusamy

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) committee members also approved financial assistance for golfer Diksha Dagar as well as shuttlers Priyanshu Rajawat and Sankar Muthusamy.

While the assistance for Dagar will go towards procuring golf set equipment, hiring personal coach, and fitness trainer, the shuttlers will be helped to compete in European badminton tournaments.