Neeraj Chopra donates his 2020 Tokyo gold medal winning javelin to Olympic Museum

India's first ever track and field Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra has gifted the javelin he used for his historic victory in Tokyo 2020 to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.



The javelin joins the rich Olympic heritage collections held at the museum to secure Olympic legacy and inspire future generations.

#ICYMI | Neeraj Chopra has donated the javelin that won him the Tokyo 2020 🥇 to the Olympic Museum! 📸: @OlympicKhel | #LausanneDiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/eERdglX5ib





In what was an iconic moment for Indian sports fans, India's only other individual Olympic Gold Medallist – shooter Abhinav Bindra – was also present at the occasion, as Chopra's javelin joined Bindra's triumphant rifle from Beijing 2008 in the exhibition.

Former tennis player Manisha Malhotra, who represented India in Sydney 2000, was also in attendance.