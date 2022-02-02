Neeraj Chopra becomes third Indian to be nominated for Laureus Sports Award

The first-ever Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics, Neeraj Chopra, has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.



The 24-year-old has been named alongside Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, Spanish footballer Pedri, budding tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, the women's triple jump Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas and the Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus.

Neeraj Chopra is only the third Indian ever to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus Award after Vinesh Phogat in 2019 and Sachin Tendulkar, who bagged the Laureus Sporting Moment of the year award 2000-2020.