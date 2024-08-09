Olympics 2024 Athletics: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Pakistan's Arshad takes gold

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in men's javelin throw at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.

With this medal, Neeraj became the first-ever Indian track and field athlete to win two Olympic medals after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Coming as the defending champion in the event, Neeraj recorded only one throw of 89.45m to finish second behind Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan who won the gold medal with an Olympic record of 92.97m.

Arshad finished his whole set with a 91.79m throw. This is Pakistan’s first individual gold medal ever at the Olympics. Grenada’s Anderson Peters won bronze with 88.54m.

🥈Paris #Olympics 2024

🥇Tokyo Olympics 2020



🥈2022 World C'ship

🥇2023 World C'ship



🥇2022 Diamond League

🥈2023 Diamond League



The only 🇮🇳Indian to have multiple medals in every premier #Athletics event in the world!#OlympicGames #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/kRZFLgzda7 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 8, 2024

This is India's fifth medal at the event with four bronze medals won by Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Indian men's hockey team, and Swapnil Kushale.