Athletics
Olympics 2024 Athletics: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Pakistan's Arshad takes gold
Neeraj Chopra won his second Olympic medal by winning the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in men's javelin throw at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.
With this medal, Neeraj became the first-ever Indian track and field athlete to win two Olympic medals after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Coming as the defending champion in the event, Neeraj recorded only one throw of 89.45m to finish second behind Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan who won the gold medal with an Olympic record of 92.97m.
Arshad finished his whole set with a 91.79m throw. This is Pakistan’s first individual gold medal ever at the Olympics. Grenada’s Anderson Peters won bronze with 88.54m.
This is India's fifth medal at the event with four bronze medals won by Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Indian men's hockey team, and Swapnil Kushale.