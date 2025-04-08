Neeraj Chopra set to open season at Jetour Doha Meeting in May

Neeraj Chopra will kickstart his season at the Jetour Doha Meeting on the 16th of May.

In a media release on Tuesday, the Indian star said that he enjoys the support of the Indians at Qatar.

“I’m always overwhelmed by the support I get from the Indian people in Qatar - there aren’t enough words to thank them,” said the 27-year-old.

His participation at the meet in Doha will be his third successive.

“Last year taught me a lot, but I was proud to be on the podium for India once again at the Olympic Games. I’m now fully fit and really enjoying the hard work that Jan Železný and I are putting in. I’m looking forward to opening my season in Doha. The crowd at the Qatar Sports Club is always loud, and I think that brings out the best in all of us. I know the fans expect big things from me when I compete here - and with good conditions and a great atmosphere that’s definitely possible - but I pride myself on my consistency, which I believe is one of my greatest strengths. For me, that’s more important than just chasing a number.”

The Jetour Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League.

The Doha javelin competition has built a reputation for its high quality in recent years and much has been made of Chopra’s potential to throw 90m.

The 2024 event was won by Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) with 88.38m to Chopra’s 88.36m in second. In 2023, Chopra set the tone for his gold medal-winning summer with an 88.67m victory.

The series comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field across four different continents, starting with Xiamen on 26 April and concluding with a single final across two days in Zurich (27-28 August).

Additionally, the series comes with pay out a record total of 9.24 million US dollars in prize money.

