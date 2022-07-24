Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian to win medal at World Athletics Championships

All of 24, Neeraj Chopra added another feather to his cap as he won the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 and created history for India by becoming only the second Indian to win a medal in the prestigious event.

This is the first time an Indian athlete has secured a medal in javelin throw from the World Championships, as well, making Chopra stand out even more.

Grenada's Anderson Peters threw a massive 90.54m to win the gold medal while Jakub Vadlejch threw 88.09m to claim the bronze at the event.

The first and only Indian athlete to win a medal before this was Anju Bobby George at the 2003 Melbourne World Championships where the ace long-jumper leapt to a distance of 6.70m to secure the bronze medal for India, 19 years back.



The World Athletics Championships have always been a tricky field for Indians with Indian athletes having many near-misses when it comes to medalling, but Neeraj Chopra, who is currently on a roll, threw a massive 88.13m to put India's name on the history books indelibly, by becoming the first Indian male athlete to secure the elusive medal.



Although Neeraj Chopra didn't have the best start at the World Athletics Championships in the finals where he began with a foul throw - he eventually found his form on time and hurled the javelin to a distance 88.13m in his fourth attempt to secure the silver.