Neeraj Chopra to return at Paavo Nurmi Games: All you need to know, When and Where to watch

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to action for the first time since the historic gold medal last year when he takes the field at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland on Tuesday.



Neeraj Chopra will have reigning world champion Anderson Peters, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch and 2012 London Olympics gold-medallist Keshorn Walcott as his competitors among the 10-man lineup for the men's javelin throw event in Turku.

After winning the medal in Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj took a break from competition. However, for the last six months, he has been away from home. His life has revolved only around training, diets and throwing javelins.

Let's spice up the competition, shall we? 🌶️ The @paavonurmigames are offering a car to the men's javelin winner if the victorious throw is further than 93.09m 💪 #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/zAsns0kEyS

Germany star and Neeraj's biggest competitor Johannes Vetter who was initially scheduled to compete has withdrawn. Other German athletes in the event are Julian Weber and Andreas Hofmann. Neeraj is the only Indian athlete at the meet.



Though Neeraj has stayed out of competition, his rivals have been in full-fledged competitive mode. Peters and Vadlejch have both crossed the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League this year. Peters threw 93.07m to clinch Doha gold and is also the season's best.



The Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be a perfect platform for Neeraj Chopra to get himself back in form and Neeraj would eye throwing 90+ ahead of the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games 2022 next month.



When to watch Neeraj Chopra in action?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action from 9:30 PM IST onwards on Tuesday.



Where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action?

The Paavo Nurmi Games is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022 and will be telecast live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.



The live streaming of Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be available on Voot.