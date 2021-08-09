Neeraj Chopra wants either Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar to act in his biopic

If a rare Olympic gold comes to India, can a Bollywood script be far too behind? Not really. Neeraj Chopra's spectacular run as a star javelin athlete reached its pinnacle moment on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics as he went on to achieve the dream of 1.3 billion Indians as he won the gold medal in Athletics.



Ending a 13-year-long span for gold after Abhinav Bindra's win at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Neeraj Chopra got his hands on the country's first-ever medal in Track and Field events and on top of that, ensured that it was shaded yellow after his impeccable throw of 87.58 m which sealed the deal. Neeraj, just 23 now, is familiar with success and was already making his way to this golden Olympic success given that Chopra won the top honours in both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games. Sporting a long-maned look and oozing confidence and belief in his stride, Chopra was sensational from start to finish at the Tokyo Olympics and possessed a swagger that could make any Bollywood hero take a run for their money.

Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage.

This moment will live with me forever 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BawhZTk9Kk — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 8, 2021

While the talks of having a biopic on Neeraj Chopra has taken the film world by storm already ever since the Olympic win, Chopra's desire for a biopic runs back to the 2018 Asian Games as well. Immediately after his gold medal finish at the ASIAD, Neeraj Chopra conveyed in a video interview with The Quint that he does have Bollywood desires on his mind as he would like either Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar to essay his role in the film.



Bollywood has been churning out quality sports biopics on of late, starting with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag [on Milkha Singh], Mary Kom, Dangal [on the Phogat sisters], Saina [on Saina Nehwal], Soorma [on hockey star Sandeep Singh] and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and has a couple of big ones already in the pipelines with 83 [on Kapil Dev] and Shaabash Mithu [on Mithali Raj] in the works.

It comes as no surprise that a biopic on Neeraj Chopra a.k.a The man with the Golden arm would be next on the list and Chopra, had already spoken his mind in 2018 about who he'd like to portray his role. Hailing from Haryana himself, Chopra's first thought is Randeep Hooda, who shares the same roots with Chopra. If not Hooda, Chopra would love none other than Akshay Kumar to step into his shoes and deliver some assured Box Office magic!

It's a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You're responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021