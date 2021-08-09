From cash rewards to SUVs: What did Neeraj Chopra earn after winning gold medal at Olympics

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in athletics. The 23-year-old javelin thrower racked up the most-coveted gold medal at the Games with an 87.58m throw at Olympics

With his scintillating performance, Chopra has become a heartthrob for the nation, and since his terrific achievement, he is being showered with rewards from different avenues of India.

Here's is a look at what all Neeraj earned after his gold medal-winning performance in Tokyo:



धन्य हैं वो माता पिता जिन्होंने भारत को ऐसा सपूत दिया!



टोक्यो में तिरंगा झंडा फहरा कर हरियाणा के बेटे नीरज चोपड़ा ने आज इतिहास रच दिया है। नीरज चोपड़ा के स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर उनके पिता श्री सतीश चोपड़ा जी से फ़ोन पर बात कर उन्हें बधाई दी। pic.twitter.com/QXMrvqJ9d7 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 7, 2021



