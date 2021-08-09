Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
From cash rewards to SUVs: What did Neeraj Chopra earn after winning gold medal at Olympics
Neeraj Chopra is being showered with rewards after he won India's first-ever athletics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics
Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in athletics. The 23-year-old javelin thrower racked up the most-coveted gold medal at the Games with an 87.58m throw at Olympics
With his scintillating performance, Chopra has become a heartthrob for the nation, and since his terrific achievement, he is being showered with rewards from different avenues of India.
- Here's is a look at what all Neeraj earned after his gold medal-winning performance in Tokyo:
As updated on August 8
- On Saturday, the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job for Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.
- The Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a special cash reward of Rs. 2 crore for Chopra. The Chief Minister said that it was a proud moment for India and all Punjabis, since the family of Neeraj Chopra, a serving soldier of the Indian Army, traces its roots to Punjab.
- The Manipur cabinet has decided to extend a reward of Rs 1 crore to the Olympic gold medallist.
- The BCCI on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs one crore for Chopra.
- IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a reward of Rs one crore for Chopra.
- IndiGo Airlines announced that it would offer unlimited free travel for one year to Chopra after he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
- On Sunday, ed-tech giants BYJU'S announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for Neeraj Chopra. They also announced Rs 1 crore for each of the other six medallists from India.
- Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has promised to gift the ace javelin thrower the company's upcoming SUV XUV700. Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked him to gift Neeraj Chopra the upcoming XUV700, Mahindra said, "Yes indeed, it will be my personal privilege and honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV700."
- Gurugram-based realty firm Elan group Chairman Rakesh Kapoor on Saturday announced a Rs 25 lakh cash award for Chopra
