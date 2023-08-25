Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics with season-best throw: Watch

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra booked his berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt that also took him to the final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

2022 World Championship silver medalist Neeraj Chopra took a few minutes in the qualification as he threw the javelin to his season best and secured the qualification of final in his first throw.

Neeraj qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after breaching the qualification mark of 85.50m set for the Olympics. The qualifying window began on July 1.



This is his fourth-best throw in his career with his personal best being 89.94m which he achieved in Stockholm Diamond League 2022. Neeraj will feature in the final of World Championships on Sunday chasing his first World Championship gold medal.

Neeraj on 🔥🔥



Throws a massive 88.77m and qualifies for the final in just his first attempt, also a Season Best!



Automatic qualification mark - 83m



He has also qualified for #Paris2024 (Qualification mark: 85.5m)



📸 @g_rajaraman | #Budapest2023 pic.twitter.com/KgLzaiIm38 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 25, 2023

Youngster DP Manu recorded a throw of 81.31m in the qualification round and is placed third in Group A. It is most likely that he has secured his qualification but will have to wait for the results of the second group.

Kishore Kumar Jena will feature in the second group of Javelin throw qualification and will eyeing his first-ever World Championships final.



