'The greatest ever'- social media erupts as Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals

The defending champion at the Men’s javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, advanced to the finals of yet another Olympic Games.

Chopra effortlessly qualified for the finals with a season’s best performance of 89.34m on his first attempt during the qualification round earlier today.

In the heated qualifications, which witnessed some of the best performers like Weber, Valdejch, and Arshad Nadeem, it took Neeraj only one throw to showcase his dominance.

Despite multiple rumors regarding his fitness, Neeraj showed no signs of slowing down and produced the second-best throw of his career, securing the top position in Group B.

Watch Neeraj Chopra’s throw at the Qualifications of the Paris Olympics

As the Indian javelin sensation stunned the crowd in the Stade de France with the thunderous performance, he also sent shockwaves through social media where everyone was ready and waiting to celebrate Neeraj’s triumph

The Face of the Indian Olympics

﻿As Neeraj is looking to defend his Gold medal later this week- a feat which has never been achieved by anyone in the country, he is surely the face of Indian Olympics

Neeraj Chopra, comes, throws, qualifies into the final 😀🔥



- The face of Indian Olympics...!!!! pic.twitter.com/1qpxcq1zOE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2024

30 minutes of happiness for the Indian fans.

﻿When Neeraj was preparing for his qualification event, Vinesh Phogat was busy smashing the World Champion to qualify into the Round of 8. After a disappointing couple of days, the thirty minutes was surely the happiest for Indian fans.

Last 30 mins has been the best for Indian fans🥹



- Vinesh Bhogat defeated Oly Champion 🇯🇵



- Neeraj Chopra Qualified for Finals with a massive throw of 89.34m 🚀



THANK YOU TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳♥️ pic.twitter.com/NvNtM3NAbf — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) August 6, 2024

Coolest Indian dude to have ever lived



﻿Well anyone who saw his throw today would've agreed to this fact.



It’s not just that he throws it further than anyone else or that he does it without any fuss. It’s the way in which the rest of the world stops every time he’s holding a javelin in his hands. Neeraj Chopra is one of the coolest Indian dudes to have ever lived #Paris2024 #Olympics — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 6, 2024

Veni, Vidi. Vici moment



﻿It only took one smooth and effortless throw for Neeraj to top the qualifiers and earn his ticket to the finals. Nonchalance at its best.



That was smooth and effortless from the biggest hope from the country.



Neeraj Chopra comes and he conquers.

89.34m throw and he qualifies for the final round.



Nonchalance at its best.#Athletics #Paris2024 #IndiaAtParis24 pic.twitter.com/T7X7Xzo8NX — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) August 6, 2024

Statement Throw!

The Indian superstar's dominance was on full display as he outshone a star-studded field.

Neeraj Chopra's season best of 89.34 in the qualifications of #Olympics 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Wowwwwwww! Beaming throwwwwwwww. That was a statement throw. #Olympics2024Paris #JavelinThrow pic.twitter.com/hVGVdfaBcj — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) August 6, 2024

Once in a generation Athlete

The dominating performance from the Indian superstar as he effortlessly secured his spot in the final.

NEERAJ CHOPRA IS ONCE IN A GENERATIONAL ATHLETE. WE ARE BLESSED. pic.twitter.com/j5agY4UWEi — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 6, 2024

One and Done!

﻿﻿It only took Neeraj one throw and 5 minutes to earn his tickets into the finals.



﻿As Neeraj gears up for the finals, serious competition awaits the Indian superstar. This year's qualification has witnessed some of the best performances in recent years as 8 players crossed the automatic qualifications mark.

With the nation's hopes riding on his shoulders, Neeraj, if he maintains his composure and replicates today's performance, can undoubtedly script another golden chapter in Indian sports history.



