Athletics
'The greatest ever'- social media erupts as Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals
With a season's best throw of 89.34m on his first attempt, social media erupted with pride as fans celebrated the Neeraj's dominance
The defending champion at the Men’s javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, advanced to the finals of yet another Olympic Games.
Chopra effortlessly qualified for the finals with a season’s best performance of 89.34m on his first attempt during the qualification round earlier today.
In the heated qualifications, which witnessed some of the best performers like Weber, Valdejch, and Arshad Nadeem, it took Neeraj only one throw to showcase his dominance.
Despite multiple rumors regarding his fitness, Neeraj showed no signs of slowing down and produced the second-best throw of his career, securing the top position in Group B.
Watch Neeraj Chopra’s throw at the Qualifications of the Paris Olympics
As the Indian javelin sensation stunned the crowd in the Stade de France with the thunderous performance, he also sent shockwaves through social media where everyone was ready and waiting to celebrate Neeraj’s triumph
The Face of the Indian Olympics
As Neeraj is looking to defend his Gold medal later this week- a feat which has never been achieved by anyone in the country, he is surely the face of Indian Olympics
30 minutes of happiness for the Indian fans.
When Neeraj was preparing for his qualification event, Vinesh Phogat was busy smashing the World Champion to qualify into the Round of 8. After a disappointing couple of days, the thirty minutes was surely the happiest for Indian fans.
Coolest Indian dude to have ever lived
Well anyone who saw his throw today would've agreed to this fact.
Veni, Vidi. Vici moment
It only took one smooth and effortless throw for Neeraj to top the qualifiers and earn his ticket to the finals. Nonchalance at its best.
Statement Throw!
The Indian superstar's dominance was on full display as he outshone a star-studded field.
Once in a generation Athlete
The dominating performance from the Indian superstar as he effortlessly secured his spot in the final.
One and Done!
It only took Neeraj one throw and 5 minutes to earn his tickets into the finals.
As Neeraj gears up for the finals, serious competition awaits the Indian superstar. This year's qualification has witnessed some of the best performances in recent years as 8 players crossed the automatic qualifications mark.
With the nation's hopes riding on his shoulders, Neeraj, if he maintains his composure and replicates today's performance, can undoubtedly script another golden chapter in Indian sports history.