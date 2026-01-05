Neeraj Chopra to end 10-year-old partnership with JSW Sports

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has reportedly decided to part ways with JSW Sports this year, ending his decade-long association with the elite sports group.

According to sources, the two-time Olympic medalist has now chosen against the renewal of his new contract with JSW, which ended in December 2025.

In last 10 years, he established himself as the country's one of all-time greatest sporting icons, and now he has decided to start his second innings on his own.

Currently, Neeraj is taking a break to recover from a back injury he suffered before last year's World Championships, and he plans to begin his competitive season afterwards.

He also faced a lot of trouble because of that injury at the World championships, eventually finishing 8th to miss out on the podium after 7 years.

In 2026, he will be aiming to come back stronger and start a fresh streak of podiums, especially with multiple major athletics events lined up this year.

As per AFI's spokesperson, Adille Sumariwalla, Neeraj and his coach Jan Zelezny have already planned their year, including the list of tournaments they will be competing in.

AFI has also decided the criteria for the qualification of the Asian Games 2026, where Neeraj Chopra is the defending champion and will aim to retain the title in Japan.