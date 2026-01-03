2026 Asian Games: AFI announces qualification standard – Check complete list

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), on Saturday, announced its qualification standards for the 2026 Asian Games, which is set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this year.

Athletics has always been one of the most successful sports for India at the Asiad, and the athletes will try to continue this form and make it an even bigger squad in Japan.

At the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Indian athletics contingent had a medal haul of 29 with 6 gold, 14 silver and 9 bronze.

Here are the qualifying standards that Indian athletes must meet to secure their place in the 2026 Asian Games Contingent.





Men Events Women 10.16s 100m 11.54s 20.88s 200m 23.70s 45.97s 400m 53.72s 1:48.80s 800m 2:05.21s 3:42.00s 1500m 4:19.45s 13:39.18s 5000m 15:36.58s 29:00.00s 10,000m 33:50.00s - 100m Hurdles 13.34s 13.63s 110m Hurdles - 49.41s 400m Hurdles 57.21s 7.91m Long Jump 6.48m 2.19m High Jump 1.80m 16.28m Triple Jump 13.34m 5.45m Pole Vault 4.10m 19.41m Shot Put 16.25m 60.13m Discus Throw 55.48m 69.12m Hammer Throw 61.72m 77.87m Javelin Throw 57.62m 7250 Points Decathlon - - Heptathlon 5605 Points 38.81s 4*100m Relay 45.24s 3:04.23s 4*400m Relay 3:31.23s 2:15:04.00s Marathon 2:31:52.00s 3:26.81s 4*400m Mixed Team 3:26.81s

Men's and women's 20Km racewalk

Men's and women's marathon racewalk

4x100m mixed relay

The domestic calendar will start with the National cross country championships on January 24, but the first major track and field event—National Senior Athletics Federation Competition will be held from May 22 to 25 in Bhubaneswar.

The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships are scheduled to be held from July 8 to 12 in Bhubaneswar. Both the above track and field competitions will be a good platform to earn qualification marks for the Asian Games.

“It is also mandatory for all to compete in state meets and two regional competitions to be eligible for the main track and field competitions,” Adille Sumariwalla, former AFI president and spokesperson, said.

“Athletes who skip state meets without prior permission will not be eligible for main track and field events.” He added

The qualification standards have been set based on overall performances from the previous edition, with the required marks positioned close to the top-6 finish from the delayed games in 2023.

Some of the disciplines like men's javelin throw will have a tight competition for the 2 available spots, as nine athletes crossed the qualification mark of 77.87m last year and are expected to be the same or better this year.

Meanwhile, some of last year's top performers, Animesh Kujur (100m) and Dev Meena (pole vault), will have to improve India's national record to qualify for these games.

Animesh, with a personal best of 10.18s, will have to improve his timing by two milliseconds, while Meena will have to improve his personal best by 50cm to stand a chance of competing at the continental showpiece.

The 2026 Asian Games is slated to be held from 19 September to 4 October.