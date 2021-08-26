Athletics
Neeraj Chopra clarifies Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem did nothing wrong taking his javelin
A day after an unnecessary controversy exploded following Neeraj Chopra’s comment on Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic Champion himself has clarified his statement.
"I said in an interview that Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem took my javelin before the first throw, but an unnecessary controversy has been created out of it. Yes, it was my personal javelin but anybody can use it during the competition according to the rule. He was preparing for his throw using my javelin and there was nothing wrong in it," Neeraj said in a video posted on his Twitter account.
He further requested people not to use him as a medium to further their vested interests and propaganda.
A controversy had erupted yesterday after Neeraj Chopra in an interview said that Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was moving with his javelin before he was to take his first throw.