Athletics
Neeraj Chopra only Indian in Lausanne Diamond League 2022: Preview, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Stream
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra returns from injury to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League 2022.
After steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable pulled out of the competition, Neeraj Chopra stands as the only Indian set to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League 2022, in Switzerland.
Preview
After winning the silver at the World Athletics Championships 2022, Chopra suffered a groin injury. Although a minor niggle, the medical team as well as the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) had advised the Tokyo gold medallist to take a month-long break.
This period of resting meant that Neeraj couldn't defend his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. Due to his absence in the javelin circuit for more than a month now, the Indian's participation in the upcoming Diamond League was under speculation.
To the fans' relief, the athlete himself announced on his social media that he would be taking part in the competition, his first since he sustained that injury.
With his arch-nemesis Anderson Peters out of action for some time now after he was assaulted in his home country of Grenada right after the CWG, Chopra should have an easy path to the gold without many impediments.
More than winning the gold, Chopra would be keen to break the 90m barrier. Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic is the only athlete in the start list of the Lausanne Diamond League to have crossed that barrier. He has a Personal best of 90.88m, which also happens to be his Season's best.
Incidentally, Chopra's SB of 89.94m was set earlier this year at the Stockholm Diamond League where he clinched the silver medal.
Schedule
All the events of the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 will be spread across the 25th and the 26th of August.
When to Watch?
You can find Neeraj Chopra in action on 26th August at 11 pm (IST) onwards.
Live Stream
You can live stream the Diamond League action on the Voot app.