'Golden boy with a silver lining', Netizen share love for Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra scripted history as India's first-ever two-time Olympic medalist in track and field, winning silver in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics in the late hours of Thursday.

Neeraj threw a season-best 89.45m in his second attempt but was enough only for a silver medal, as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic javelin record and threw a monster 92.97m throw to clinch the gold medal.

The bronze medal was taken by Anderson Peters of Grenada with a throw of 88.54m. Netizens, although a little disappointed that Neeraj was unable to replicate his Tokyo heroics, still recognized the magnitude of his achievement.

﻿The golden man of India, Abhinav Bindra was all praises for Neeraj.

Neeraj, your journey today was nothing short of a hero's tale. The way you carried the hopes of a billion hearts, your unwavering spirit shining brightly, fills us all with immense pride. Winning silver, you've shown us that the pursuit of greatness is a relentless journey, one…

Congratulations to the golden boy with a silver lining! 🥈🔥



Neeraj Chopra, you've made India proud once again with your stellar performance in Paris Olympics!



Your second consecutive Olympic medal is a testament to your hard work, dedication, and sheer brilliance! 💫



Keep…

﻿Neeraj Chopra is changing the rules of the game when he takes the field with everyone hoping for the highest of honors. Such is the bar raised by the 26-year-old.

Another historic throw for India! 🥈 🇮🇳



Congratulations @Neeraj_Chopra1 on your stellar achievement at the #Olympics, which redefines excellence.



You make us incredibly proud! #Cheer4Bharat

﻿The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah had warm words of appreciation for the javelin star.

Back-to-back Olympic medals for our star, Neeraj Chopra! 🥈India's first silver medal at the #Paris2024 Olympics, and what a way to achieve it! You might have fallen short of the gold, but your commitment and effort in the final were really inspiring! 🇮🇳#Olympics ||…

﻿Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Neeraj as an inspiration for the country motivating the future generation to take up athletics.

Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams…

﻿A look at the 26-year-old's achievements so far! Safe to say he is not done yet, not anytime soon.

🥇- South Asian Games.

🥇- Asian Championship.

🥇- CWG 2018.

🥇- Asian Games.

🥇- Tokyo Olympics.

🥇- Diamond League.

🥈- World Championships.

🥇- World Championships.

🥈- Diamond League.

🥇- Asian Games.

🥈- Paris Olympics.



NEERAJ CHOPRA - THE GOAT ATHELETE...!!! 🤯🇮🇳

﻿To achieve such excellence in a sport where consistency can be incredibly difficult is something to be proud of, this social media user shares.

A Country who has never won any athletics medal in Olympics before the 2020 Tokyo

Has won 2 back to back medals



Neeraj is the man that has done that



Maintaining Consistency in Javelin is so difficult



He is consistent with his throw



Proud of you Champion 👏👏🙌🙌🙌

﻿Winning an Olympic silver medal is always historic, and there is no shame in coming second to someone who broke the Olympic record en route to his gold!

A silver is no less of an achievement when competing against the Olympic record. Thank you for giving something to look forward to for the whole country, king ❤️

﻿Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have a long-standing friendship off the field, fierce as their competition is on it. Here is a journalist sharing an anecdote during his interactions with the Pakistani.

Arshad Nadeem told me last year after he took silver at the world Championship behind Neeraj Chopra that he wanted to see India and Pakistan finish 1-2 at the Olympics too.



Neeraj and Arshad did just that. But the order of medals is reversed.



Two 90m + throws for Arshad…

﻿Neeraj Chopra had the entire country awake at 1 in the morning, cheering and praying for him. He is indeed a national treasure!

Neeraj Chopra, a national treasure!



After cricket, he's the only Indian to unite 1.4 billion people at 1 am, glued to screens ! His impact transcends medals, leaving a lasting legacy in our hearts.



Pressure | IND vs PAK#NeerajChopra | #JavelinThrow

pic.twitter.com/hMny8cC3K2 pic.twitter.com/wlYg0R5bp9 — CricStrick (@CricStrickAP) August 8, 2024



