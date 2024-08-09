Bg

Athletics

'Golden boy with a silver lining', Netizen share love for Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem taking gold with a 92.97m throw.

Golden boy with a silver lining, Netizen share love for Neeraj Chopra
X

Neeraj Chopra won silver with a season-best throw of 89.45m in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics. (Photo Credit: X)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 Aug 2024 9:15 PM GMT

Neeraj Chopra scripted history as India's first-ever two-time Olympic medalist in track and field, winning silver in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics in the late hours of Thursday.

Neeraj threw a season-best 89.45m in his second attempt but was enough only for a silver medal, as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic javelin record and threw a monster 92.97m throw to clinch the gold medal.

The bronze medal was taken by Anderson Peters of Grenada with a throw of 88.54m. Netizens, although a little disappointed that Neeraj was unable to replicate his Tokyo heroics, still recognized the magnitude of his achievement.

﻿A hero's tale!

﻿The golden man of India, Abhinav Bindra was all praises for Neeraj.

﻿Golden boy with a silver lining!

﻿A poetic way to describe Neeraj's achievement!

﻿Redefining excellence!

﻿Neeraj Chopra is changing the rules of the game when he takes the field with everyone hoping for the highest of honors. Such is the bar raised by the 26-year-old.

﻿An inspiration!

﻿The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah had warm words of appreciation for the javelin star.

﻿Excellence personified

﻿Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Neeraj as an inspiration for the country motivating the future generation to take up athletics.

﻿GOAT

﻿A look at the 26-year-old's achievements so far! Safe to say he is not done yet, not anytime soon.

﻿A champion!

﻿To achieve such excellence in a sport where consistency can be incredibly difficult is something to be proud of, this social media user shares.

﻿A worthy silver medalist!

﻿Winning an Olympic silver medal is always historic, and there is no shame in coming second to someone who broke the Olympic record en route to his gold!

﻿Friends off the field!

﻿Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have a long-standing friendship off the field, fierce as their competition is on it. Here is a journalist sharing an anecdote during his interactions with the Pakistani.

﻿National treasure

﻿Neeraj Chopra had the entire country awake at 1 in the morning, cheering and praying for him. He is indeed a national treasure!


