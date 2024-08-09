Athletics
'Golden boy with a silver lining', Netizen share love for Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem taking gold with a 92.97m throw.
Neeraj Chopra scripted history as India's first-ever two-time Olympic medalist in track and field, winning silver in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics in the late hours of Thursday.
Neeraj threw a season-best 89.45m in his second attempt but was enough only for a silver medal, as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic javelin record and threw a monster 92.97m throw to clinch the gold medal.
The bronze medal was taken by Anderson Peters of Grenada with a throw of 88.54m. Netizens, although a little disappointed that Neeraj was unable to replicate his Tokyo heroics, still recognized the magnitude of his achievement.
A hero's tale!
The golden man of India, Abhinav Bindra was all praises for Neeraj.
Golden boy with a silver lining!
A poetic way to describe Neeraj's achievement!
Redefining excellence!
Neeraj Chopra is changing the rules of the game when he takes the field with everyone hoping for the highest of honors. Such is the bar raised by the 26-year-old.
An inspiration!
The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah had warm words of appreciation for the javelin star.
Excellence personified
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Neeraj as an inspiration for the country motivating the future generation to take up athletics.
GOAT
A look at the 26-year-old's achievements so far! Safe to say he is not done yet, not anytime soon.
A champion!
To achieve such excellence in a sport where consistency can be incredibly difficult is something to be proud of, this social media user shares.
A worthy silver medalist!
Winning an Olympic silver medal is always historic, and there is no shame in coming second to someone who broke the Olympic record en route to his gold!
Friends off the field!
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have a long-standing friendship off the field, fierce as their competition is on it. Here is a journalist sharing an anecdote during his interactions with the Pakistani.
National treasure
Neeraj Chopra had the entire country awake at 1 in the morning, cheering and praying for him. He is indeed a national treasure!