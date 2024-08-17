The elusive 90m mark and Neeraj Chopra's newfound mantra

At the Paris Olympic Games, when Neeraj Chopra delivered a throw of 89.45 meters, his status as one of the world's premier throwers was solidified.

Despite his impressive performance, the gold medal was secured by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who set an Olympic record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters.



Fresh from his silver medal performance at the Paris Olympics, India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra addressed the media in a press conference facilitated by JSW.

'No feeling like gold'

"I could have covered more distance. However, I have to remain injury-free because it affects my mind. When you have an injury, both your mind and body resist, and it takes time to heal. I’m working on improving my throws as best as I can," Chopra remarked.

He also underscored the significance of winning back-to-back medals.

"There’s no comparison between medals. Yes, gold is gold, and winning consecutive medals is significant. But the victory lap and hearing the national anthem—there’s no feeling like it."

𝐇𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐬! 💥💨



We are going to see our champion Neeraj Chopra take the field again in the Lausanne Diamond League in a few days' time. 🙌😆#NeerajChopra #Athletics https://t.co/Xzjt0s9PhU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 17, 2024

When asked if he could have matched Nadeem's impressive 90-meter throw, Chopra said his body was resisting.

"I didn’t think it was impossible to hit it. I felt I could have done it as well. Mentally, I was ready, but my body was resisting."

After Nadeem delivered his gold-winning throw, Chopra did fight back but the Pakistani athlete was better on the night.

The Indian stalwart now is looking ahead.

"I was considering Zurich and then the final one, but fortunately, my injury hasn’t worsened. Thanks to Ishan Bhai for his support since 2017. I’m looking forward to participating in the Lausanne Diamond League, starting August 22," he revealed.



Chopra, who is currently training in Magglingen, Switzerland with his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha, explained his decision to remain in Europe.

"I didn’t stay back to see a doctor. The Paris Olympics went well, and I managed my injury without much difficulty. I plan to return to India at the end of September after completing the season and then consult a doctor regarding my groin issues," he said.

It was at this stage of the interaction that the magical 90m mark was brought up. Chopra, however, was philosophical in his approach.

"I’ve given up on focusing solely on marks and left it to fate. I’ll continue to do whatever is necessary in the remaining tournaments."

'Grit is crucial'

Chopra, who has been vocal about support from family, made a mention of the advise he receives from his mother.

"Family support is crucial. My mother always advises me to lift less weight, but I told her if I did that, others would surpass me. It’s their belief in me that drives me," Chopra said with a smile.

Addressing the media spotlight, Chopra emphasized the importance of managing public attention.

"It’s important to handle the limelight correctly. Sometimes, what’s shown isn’t accurate, but I try to focus on my training and competition."

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem received a buffalo as a gift after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. With a touch of humor, Chopra reflected on athletes being presented with traditional gifts.

"In Haryana, we receive gifts like ghee or even buffaloes. It’s normal. I remember getting ghee as a reward," he said.

In closing, Chopra had words of advice to aspiring athletes.

"When you start, work out with dedication regardless of facilities. Grit is crucial. I started with minimal resources, but I enjoyed it and persevered. Keep working hard, and success will follow," he concluded.