Athletics

Neeraj Chopra among the nominees for Men's World Athlete of the Year 2023

Neeraj Chopra received nomination for the Men's World Athlete of the Year 2023 by World Athletics for a stellar 2023 season.

Neeraj Chopra
X

Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games (Source: AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 Oct 2023 2:13 PM GMT

World Champion Neeraj Chopra was nominated for the prestigious Male Athlete of the Year award by World Athletics on Thursday for the first ever in his career.

Neeraj is part of the 11-man list shortlisted for the award including the likes of Ryan Crouser, Soufianne El Bakkali, Karsten Warholm, Noah Lyles, Mondo Duplantis, and Kelvin Kiptum.

Neeraj capped off the 2023 season by successfully defending his title at the Asian Games 2023 and also became the first-ever world champion from India at the World Championships in Budapest.

Nominees for Men's World Athlete of the Year 2023:

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw): World champion, Asian Games champion

Ryan Crouser (Shot put): World champion, World record

Mondo Duplantis (Pole Vault): World champion, Diamond League champion with world record

Soufiane El Bakkali (3000m steeplechase): World champion, Undefeated in six finals

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m/mile/5000m): World 5000m champion and 1500m silver medallist European records for 1500m, mile and 3000m

Kelvin Kiptum (Marathon): London and Chicago Marathon winner, Marathon world record breaker

Pierce LePage (Decathlon): World champion, World leader

Noah Lyles (100m/200m): World 100m and 200m champion, World leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m

Alvaro Martin (race walk): World 20km and 35km race walk champion, World leader 20km race walk

Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump): World champion, European Indoor champion

Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles/400m): World 400m hurdles champion, European indoor 400m champion

How does voting work for the award?

As mentioned by the World Athletics website, there will be a three-way voting system where the World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

For fans, individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube this week; a 'like' on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube or a retweet on X will count as one vote.

