Athletics
Neeraj Chopra among the nominees for Men's World Athlete of the Year 2023
Neeraj Chopra received nomination for the Men's World Athlete of the Year 2023 by World Athletics for a stellar 2023 season.
Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw): World champion, Asian Games champion
Ryan Crouser (Shot put): World champion, World record
Mondo Duplantis (Pole Vault): World champion, Diamond League champion with world record
Soufiane El Bakkali (3000m steeplechase): World champion, Undefeated in six finals
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m/mile/5000m): World 5000m champion and 1500m silver medallist European records for 1500m, mile and 3000m
Kelvin Kiptum (Marathon): London and Chicago Marathon winner, Marathon world record breaker
Pierce LePage (Decathlon): World champion, World leader
Noah Lyles (100m/200m): World 100m and 200m champion, World leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m
Alvaro Martin (race walk): World 20km and 35km race walk champion, World leader 20km race walk
Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump): World champion, European Indoor champion
Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles/400m): World 400m hurdles champion, European indoor 400m champion
How does voting work for the award?
As mentioned by the World Athletics website, there will be a three-way voting system where the World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.
The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.
For fans, individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube this week; a 'like' on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube or a retweet on X will count as one vote.