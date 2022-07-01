Neeraj Chopra breaks his own national record, finishes second at Stockholm Diamond League

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finishes second in the Stockholm Diamond League on Thursday by breaking his own national record and throwing his personal best of 89.94m. The 24-year-old who has been eyeing the 90m mark for quite some time has been slowly progressing towards his goal. He finished behind the season's best thrower Grenada's Anderson Peters, who threw 90.31m to be crowned as the champion.

Coming into his third tournament after Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj has slowly seen a massive improvement in his throw. Earlier this month, Neeraj had created a National Record of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.

That's a record breaking start for Neeraj Chopra. New NR 89.94.

90m barrier !!! Let's see pic.twitter.com/zvn2zZAUjq — Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) June 30, 2022

Chopra's throw was the meet record too at the Diamond League. However, the reigning world champion Peters execute the 90+ throw in his third attempt. Ultimately, Chopra failed to better his first attempt and finished with a silver medal at the Diamond League. Peters took the gold medal while Germany's Julian Weber took the bronze after throwing 89.08m in his fifth attempt.



This was Chopra's first competition in a Diamond League meet after his fourth-place finish in Zurich in August 2018 with an effort of 85.73m.



The prestigious one-day meet at the Swedish capital is Chopra's biggest event ahead of the World Championships in Eugene, USA, next month.



















