Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra to start his season, Jena to debut

The Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, is set to kickstart his 2024 season at the first Diamond League leg for javelin throw in Doha, Qatar, on May 10. He will be followed by his fellow Asian Games medalist, Kishore Jena, at the event.

Jena qualified for his maiden Olympics after his Asian Games silver medal performance last year and will now be making his debut at the Diamond League in a tough 10-player star-studded finals lineup.

Neeraj will enter the tournament as the defending champion and will aim to make a positive start to an Olympic year, while Jena will try to continue from where he left off last year, aiming for another top-three finish in a major event.

Olympic medalist Jakub Valdech of the Czech Republic will pose a threat to the Indians. He has already started his season with a good throw of 87m at the ASA Grand Prix in South Africa earlier this year.

Another name to watch out for is Anderson Peters of Grenada, who has been struggling with his form since last year. He will be aiming for his best throw since the last edition of the Doha Diamond League in 2023, where he managed an 85.88m throw.

Doha Diamond League entries out! 🇶🇦 🚨💥



Neeraj Chopra set to start his season alongside compatriot 🇮🇳 Kishore Jena.

Mark your calendars 1️⃣0️⃣ May 🗓️ #WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/Om9FwgX5ov — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 6, 2024

Event Details

Tournament - Doha Diamond League

Venue - Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Date - 10th May

Time - 10:12 PM IST

Event - Men's Javelin Throw