Tokyo Olympics: Athletics, Day 15, August 7th: Neeraj Chopra in the hunt for an Olympic medal - Preview, LIVE stream, when and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian Javelin Thrower to make it to the finals of the event at the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier this week, he left the entire country in awe when his first attempt of 86.65m saw him finish first in his group, ahead of the likes of Gold medal favourite - Johannes Vetter.

The 23-year-old from Haryana is arguably India's biggest hope for a medal in Athletics at the Olympics. A few favourable results have made Neeraj's case for a medal much stronger with both double Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott and Poland's Marcin Krukowski crashing out of the competition in the qualification round itself.

Earlier this year, Neeraj Chopra had broken the National Record when he produced a throw of 88.07m at the Indian Grand Prix. With how the qualifications have panned out, it looks more or less likely that if Neeraj Chopra matches his Personal Best or betters it, he will find himself on the podium. A feat that would be historic for the sport in our country.









Schedule and When to Watch?

Men's Javelin Throw Final - Saturday, 7th August, 4:30 PM (IST)

Live Streaming and Where to Watch

The event will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports network in India. Alternatively, you can live-stream the event on the Sony Liv app, given that you have the required premium subscription. You can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC





