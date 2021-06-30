Who is Neeraj Chopra? Age, Records, Biography, Medal, Earnings, Olympics performance

Neeraj Chopra is a track and field athlete who has made a significant impact on the sport on a global scale. The Panipat born is a sensation in the Javelin throw. Let's take a peek at this outstanding athlete's life and career as we are gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics.

How Old in Neeraj Chopra?

Neeraj Chopra was born in Khandra Village, Panipat, Haryana on December 24, 1997, and is 23 years old. In 2016, Neeraj won the IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. During the tournament, Neeraj achieved a junior world record, which gained him recognition and fame among Indian sports fans.

What are Neeraj Chopra's achievements?

Neeraj Chopra

Chopra won gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where he established a new Indian national record of 88.06m and served as the opening ceremony's flag bearer. Neeraj Chopra has since broken his personal record, throwing 88.07m in early March at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Patiala this year.



In addition to the Asian Games, He won gold at three competitions in 2018, including the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, the Sotteville Athletics Meet in France, and the Savo Games in Finland.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, awarded Neeraj Chopra with the Arjuna Award in 2018





Earnings

Neeraj Chopra's earnings range from 3 crore - 5 crore.

Performance in Olympics

The javelin thrower will be eager to demonstrate his abilities after failing to qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games as a promising young athlete.

Neeraj Chopra serves as a commissioned officer in the Indian armed services when he is not competing. He practises with Uwe Hohn, one of the world's most known coaches, and he hopes to bring a medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.