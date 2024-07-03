Neeraj Chopra issues clarification about missing Paris Diamond League

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, on Wednesday, said that the Paris Diamond League was not part of his competition calendar this season.

Neeraj's clarification came after his name did not feature in the Paris Diamond League list, raising concern about his injury.

"Hello, everyone. Just to clarify: the #ParisDL wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it. I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games.

"I am focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games," he added.



Earlier, Neeraj missed the Ostrava Diamond League due to discomfort in his abductor muscle in May.

Hello, everyone. Just to clarify: the #ParisDL wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it. I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games.



Thanks for your understanding and support, and wishing all the athletes competing all the… — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 3, 2024

However, Neeraj returned to competitive play winning the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland throwing 85.97m, and had opened up about the injury.



"Every year I have some problems with my abductor, maybe after the Olympics, I am going to talk to different doctors," Neeraj said.



Although Neeraj had a desire to compete in more events this season, the niggles made it worse.



Earlier, the Athletics Federation of India (AF) exempted him from competing at the National Inter-State Athletics meet in Panchkula, held in the last week of June.



Since Neeraj conceded the chance to compete in Paris, the host city for the 2024 Olympic Games, there are concerns that he missed the Paris Diamond League due to the injury.

The 26-year-old is set to train in Saarbrucken, Germany until July 8. From there, he would move to Antalya, Turkey, and train till the beginning of the Olympics.

In the absence of Neeraj, Kishore Jena will spearhead the Indian challenge in the javelin throw event at the Paris Diamond League.