From Neeraj Chopra to Sachin Yadav - Indian throwers who will light up the NC Classic 2025

The highly anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic, India's premier javelin-only global showdown, awaits in Bengaluru this Saturday, as 12 world-class throwers compete for the coveted crown.

India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra is the star attraction of the event alongside two of the former Olympic medalists, Thomas Rohler of Germany and Julius Yego of Kenya.

Alongside them, a few of the world's top-ranked athletes - Luis Silva of Brazil, Curtis Thompson of the USA, and Sachin Yadav from India - are also competing at the event, creating a fiercely competitive lineup.

While international stars draw attention, Indian fans are eager to see the performances of emerging Indian athletes at the meet, and there will be four of those: Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Sahil Silwal.

Here’s how the 2025 season has unfolded for the Indian javelin throwers competing at the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

Neeraj Chopra (SB = PB = 90.23m)

The two-time Olympic medalist is arguably the best athlete India has ever produced, and he is collecting record after record to further establish this statement on the global stage.

This year is no less for Neeraj, who has finally breached the 90m mark with a new national record at the Doha Diamond League, and now aims to maintain his momentum heading into the World Championships.

He will be the sheer favorite to win this NC Classic, coming in with two successive titles from the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike.

Sachin Yadav (SB = PB = 85.16m)

Sachin Yadav- Another emerging star in this discipline - etched his name in history books as the fourth Indian to eclipse the 85m barrier by clinching a silver medal at Asian Athletics Championships.

This was his third 83m+ throw of the year, highlighting his consistency on the circuit, and now he aims to replicate this performance in Bengaluru, which might even help him to make a podium finish.

However, his primary goal is to achieve direct qualification for the 2025 World Championships by exceeding the 85.50m qualifying mark, affirming India’s growing prowess in this discipline.

Yashvir Singh (SB = PB = 82.57m)

Yashvir Singh had a tremendous 2025, having two 80m+ throws, including a massive personal best throw of 82.57m to finish in a commendable fifth position at his first-ever Senior Asian Championships.

Also, Yashvir is currently well-placed for World Championships 2025 qualification spot, and another throw in the 80-81m+ range could further boost his standing in the qualification rankings.

Rohit Yadav (PB = 83.40m, SB = 80.47m)

Rohit has been one of the most consistent performers for India in the last 4-5 years, but he is yet to convert that consistency into something big because of various injury concerns in the past couple of years.

He kicked off 2025 impressively, surpassing 80m in his opening event, but has fallen short of that mark in his last three outings, aiming to reclaim it here in Bengaluru and earn some crucial ranking points.

Sahil Silwal (PB = 81.81m, SB = 77.84m)

Sahil is the only Indian among these five who hasn't crossed the 80m mark this year. However, he has played only two tournaments this year, which included a bronze medal from the Federation Cup.

This will be the biggest-ever competition for Sahil, offering a prime platform to showcase his global potential with a top-8 finish as his initial goal, which may require a new season-best throw.