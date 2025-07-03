Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: India’s first World Athletics Gold-level Javelin meet- Preview, where to watch

India is set to make javelin history with the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, the country's first-ever javelin-only athletics meet, on July 5 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event will see 12 world-class javelin throwers, including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, competing for top honours.

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra is the star attraction of the event amongst the rising global stars like Curtis Thompson (USA), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), and Rumesh Pathirage (SRI).

Alongside Neeraj, four more Indian javelin throwers - Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Silwal, and Yashvir Singh - are part of this event, aiming to display India’s rising prowess in this discipline.

The absence of Anderson Peters and Kishore Jena, due to injury concerns, doesn’t diminish the event’s intensity, as six of the 12 competitors still have a season's best of 85m or more.

Top contenders at Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

Neeraj will be high on confidence in front of the home crowd, especially after breaking the 90m barrier earlier this season and then backed it up with two back-to-back titles last month.

He will be the sheer favourite for the title once again, having the personal best of 90.23m. This is also a season best for Neeraj, which is the highest among all 12 participants.

Thomas Rohler, a former Olympic champion, is also part of this event, but he has been struggling with his best form for some time, failing to throw beyond 81m for six years.

Curtis Thompson (USA) - PB, SB = 87.76m

The current US no.1, Curtis Thompson, is the second-best thrower in the field based on the season best, having a good personal best throw of 87.76m earlier this year in April.

However, with no events since his personal best performance, Curtis could need time to get back in form to take on Neeraj at home. But if he gets another 87m+ throw, it will put him among the leaders.

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (BRA) - PB, SB = 86.62m

The 25-year-old Brazilian is currently on an upward track and is named as the 'rising star of the season' by the experts, having podium finishes in all five of his meets this year, which included four top-place finishes.

The South American record holder had three tournaments with 85m+ throws this year, including two new national records. If he manages another big PB, he might even challenge Neeraj.

Sachin Yadav (IND) - PB, SB = 85.16m

The new rising star of Indian javelin, Sachin Yadav, can make it a memorable outing for the Indian fans at this historic Javelin-only meet if he manages to finish on the podium alongside Neeraj Chopra.

Sachin, fresh off an 85m throw and Asian silver in his international debut, is pursuing the 85.50m World Championships qualifying standard, which could land him on the Podium in Bengaluru.

A double podium finish at a global javelin meet for India might bring up a new revolution in the sport, and Sachin has proved that he has the capabilities to do so.

Julius Yego (KEN) - PB = 92.72m, SB= 83.08m

The former world champion and Olympic medallist Julius Yego might prove to be a surprise package for the tournament. He is one of the two players in the startlist who have a better PB than Neeraj Chopra.

However, he hasn't crossed the 88m in the last 9 years, but Yego has a habit of surprising everyone at the bigger stage, like he did at the Paris Olympics with an 87.72m throw to finish fifth.

This year, he has participated in five different meetings but not crossed the 85m mark yet, having a season best of 83.08m from the Pavvo Nurmi Games triumph.

Full lineup of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025:

Overseas Players: Curtis Thompson (USA ), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (BRA), Cyprian Mrzyglód (POL), Rumesh Pathirage (SRI), Julius Yego (KEN), Thomas Rohler (GER), Martin Konecny (CZE)

Indian Players: Neeraj Chopra (IND), Sachin Yadav (IND), Rohit Yadav (IND), Sahil Silwal (IND), Yash Vir Singh (IND)

Schedule of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

Date: 5th July 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

Indian fans can watch all the action from the NC Classic on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2 TV Channels. The event will also be live-streamed on their official digital streaming platform, Jio Hotstar.