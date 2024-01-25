Neeraj Chopra wants India to host global athletics events

Indian athletics star Neeraj Chopra wants the country to host global events in the next two to three years to raise the profile of the country in World Athletics.

India is set to bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships but Chopra said the country can host other global competitions of a smaller scale before that.

"It will be good if we host 2029 World Championships but 2029 is a long way to go. I think India can host some big global competitions like Continental Tour event (of World Athletics) before that," Chopra told PTI in an interview.

"This kind of global event (like the Continental Tour event) will keep Indian fans interested in athletics. If international track and field stars come to India and compete against Indian athletes, it will be good for the country's athletes as well as for the fans," he opined.

Continental Tour is an annual series of track and field competitions held under the aegis of World Athletics. It forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League.

Neeraj believes that organizing global events will also create awareness among Indian fans and it will be a treat for the athletics fans across the country.

An absolute honour to meet a sporting icon, whose career has been and continues to be an inspiration to people.



I had a great time talking to you, and hopefully we’ll meet again. @rogerfederer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kQUjiiBdB9 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 25, 2024

Olympic title on the line, Neeraj is ready



With the 2024 Paris Olympics months away, Neeraj Chopra will be defending his Olympic title and he will begin competing in May. "I am yet to chalk out a final plan. Probably, we will do that in March. But most probably I will start the competition in May," he said.

The 26-year-old Chopra is currently in Switzerland for a "pre-planned" short vacation during which he has met tennis legend Roger Federer in Zurich. He will be returning to South Africa for training soon.

"It's a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer in Zurich. I have always admired his skill, his spirit of true sportsmanship, and his ability to inspire millions around the world," Chopra said about his meeting with Federer.