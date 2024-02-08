Neeraj Chopra honored by Switzerland Tourism with plaque at Jungfrau’s Ice Palace

India’s Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, has received a prestigious honor from Switzerland Tourism. The accolade comes in the form of a commemorative plaque, bestowed upon Chopra at the renowned Ice Palace situated at Jungfraujoch, famously dubbed the ‘Top of Europe’, in Switzerland.

Recognizing Chopra’s outstanding achievements, Jungfraujoch extended a warm welcome to the sports icon for the unveiling ceremony of the plaque. Switzerland Tourism, in a statement, highlighted the significance of Chopra's contribution to sports.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra met legendary tennis player Roger Federer in Zurich, Switzerland. Chopra said it was an ‘absolute honour’ to meet him and shared his pictures with the tennis star. Alongside.#neerajchopra pic.twitter.com/uFIq4G105X — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) January 26, 2024

Chopra also donated one of his javelins to the tourist attraction, which now stands proudly alongside the commemorative plaque. His inclusion in the distinguished league of sports personalities honored at the Ice Palace places him alongside luminaries like Roger Federer and golfer Rory McIlroy.



Expressing his gratitude during the plaque unveiling ceremony, Chopra remarked, “I am humbled by the love and appreciation I have received in this country. To have a plaque installed here in this stunning Ice Palace was beyond my wildest dreams, yet here I am. I feel on top of the world, as I stand at the Top of Europe.”

Chopra further captivated attendees by showcasing his javelin-throwing prowess, adding to the allure of the occasion. Notably, Chopra had previously gifted a javelin to the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.