Neeraj Chopra creates history by winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics: Social media outpours in joy
Social media explodes as Indian athletics star Neeraj Chopra wins the first gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics!
NEERAJ CHOPRA HAS DONE IT FOR INDIA. HE WINS THE GOLD MEDAL FOR INDIA AT THE OLYMPICS AFTER 13 YEARS!
Neeraj Chopra, the Indian athletics champion in the game of javelin throw has won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics ending the long 13-year wait for India. He is only the second Indian to achieve the feat in individual sports after Abhinav Bindra's heroics at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Chopra scripted history by getting the first-ever Olympics gold medal in athletics for India. The young 23-year old superstar from Haryana has made the whole nation cry tears of joy, happiness and full of emotions with his throw of 87.58m that ensured the gold!
Neeraj has not only won the gold medal but the hearts of 1.3 billion fans who are celebrating the sensational result of the champion.
