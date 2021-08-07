Neeraj Chopra creates history by winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics: Social media outpours in joy

NEERAJ CHOPRA HAS DONE IT FOR INDIA. HE WINS THE GOLD MEDAL FOR INDIA AT THE OLYMPICS AFTER 13 YEARS!

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian athletics champion in the game of javelin throw has won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics ending the long 13-year wait for India. He is only the second Indian to achieve the feat in individual sports after Abhinav Bindra's heroics at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Chopra scripted history by getting the first-ever Olympics gold medal in athletics for India. The young 23-year old superstar from Haryana has made the whole nation cry tears of joy, happiness and full of emotions with his throw of 87.58m that ensured the gold!

Neeraj has not only won the gold medal but the hearts of 1.3 billion fans who are celebrating the sensational result of the champion.

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021





नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक!



India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj.



Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian.



What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021









A red-letter day

India's first

HISTORY









The Flying Sikh hoped for a Gold medal in athletics before he died.



Unfortunately, he could not see The Flying Chopra.



One #NeerajChopra, one Gold 🇮🇳#Olympics #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/11PWS3va8b — Sagnik Kundu (@whynotsagnik) August 7, 2021





#NeerajChopra

First ever Olympics Medal and that too GOLD in Track and field event in the history of India !!!!



Neeraj Chopra just 23.... You are Star ⭐



You have done it 🙏 Tears of joy 😭#NeerajChopra #50YearsOfMammoottysm pic.twitter.com/tL0DN9Wx1W — Shivram poswal jateri (@Shivram48018404) August 7, 2021

His gesture of respect after winning the Gold was so precious...What a spectacular win! Congratulations #NeerajChopra 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/QU12qGICTv — Kaushal Patel (@Kaushal_Tweetss) August 7, 2021











