Neeraj Chopra, 9 other Olympians to be part of Haryana's Republic Day tableau

Neeraj Chopra and nine other Olympians will be part of Haryana's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year. A life-size replica of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be its highlight, said DPR Haryana on Saturday.

26 जनवरी की परेड में इस बार हरियाणा की झांकी शामिल होगी। 10 ओलंपियन झांकी का हिस्सा होंगे। #नीरजचोपड़ा की आदमकद प्रतिकृति इसका मुख्य आकर्षण होगी। आज दिल्ली में झांकी का अधिकारिक तौर पर परिचय कराया जाएगा। यह झांकी सूचना, जनसंपर्क एवं भाषा विभाग द्वारा तैयार की गई है।#Haryana — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) January 22, 2022

The tableau proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were rejected by the subject expert committee for this year's Republic Day parade, ANI reported.



A total of 21 tableaux would be shown at this year's parade.

Tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be shown. Moreover, tableaux of nine ministries and departments of the Central government will be shown.



For the first time, the Republic Day Parade will start a little later. The parade would start at 10.30 AM instead of 10 AM to provide better visibility.

