Was Neeraj Chopra's throw in Tokyo Olympics the best-ever by him?

A gold medal at the age of 23 is quite an achievement especially for a man who has battled through injuries and qualification scares. Not to mention his competitors who have all been throwing past the 90m mark. But for those of you who are interested to know about Neeraj's best throw, we should wind the clock back to March 2021 in our very own NIS Patiala Indian Grand Prix 3.



2016 - Junior World Championships GOLD🥇



2017 - Asian Championships GOLD🥇



2018 - Commonwealth Games GOLD🥇



2018 - Asian Games GOLD🥇



2021 - TOKYO OLYMPICS GOLD🥇



It was here that Neeraj shattered his own National record and threw a massive throw of 88.07m. He did this on 5th March 2021 in a warm up event for the Olympics and till date, this is his best throw ever. His earlier best throw of 88.06m came at the Asian Games in Jakarta. One can notice this upward trajectory which Neeraj has been taking for himself. He has improved his PB and SB every year and has continued to make it a point to better himself with every single major event that he takes part in.



