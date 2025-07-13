Shivam Lohakare becomes second youngest Indian to breach 80m in javelin throw

In a standout performance at the Indian Open Athletics Meet in Pune, Shivam Lohakare joined an exclusive list of the nation’s finest throwers.

The 20-year-old became the second youngest Indian after Neeraj Chopra to breach the 80m barrier.

Lohakhare achieved a career-best throw of 80.95m on his final throw to claim the gold medal.

He finished ahead of Shashank Patil (74.37m) and Anand Singh (73.50m).

Lohakare shattered his previous personal best of 76.92 set in 2023 by almost four meters.

With this effort, Lohakare became only the 16th Indian to breach the 80-meter mark. He is the eighth Indian to do so in the last four years.

In 2015, Neeraj Chopra crossed the 80m mark. Before the two-time Olympic medalist, only four Indian athletes had achieved the feat in the javelin throw.

Following Neeraj’s breakthrough, 11 Indians have crossed the 80m barrier.

With this breakthrough performance, Shivam Lohakare has established himself as a rising star to watch in the world of track and field.

Indian javelin throwers, who have breached 80m mark

Ramandeep Singh - 1998

Anil Kumar Singh - 2008

Rajesh Kumar - 2012

Rajender Singh - 2015

Neeraj Chopra - 2015

Davinder Singh - 2016

Vipin Kasana - 2018

Shivpal Singh - 2018

Sahil Silwal - 2021

Rohit Yadav - 2022

DP Manu - 2022

Yashvir Singh - 2022

Vikrant Malik - 2022

Kishore Jena - 2023

Sachin Yadav - 2023

Shivam Lohakare - 2025